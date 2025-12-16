HomeBlu-ray DiscCity Hunter 2 Complete Series Collects 63 Episodes On Blu-ray Disc
City Hunter 2 Complete Series Collects 63 Episodes On Blu-ray Disc

City Hunter 2 Complete Collection Blu-ray
City Hunter 2 Complete Collection

City Hunter 2 Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc on December 30, 2025. The complete collection from Discotek Media includes all 63 episodes of the iconic 80s action comedy, presented in 1080p (HD) with the original Japanese language and English subtitles.

City Hunter 2 Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has a list price of $79.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: Ever find yourself in Shinjuku with your back against the wall? Just scratch “XYZ” into the nearest message board and Ryo Saeba, the legendary sweeper will come calling. From running security to sharpshooting, there’s nothing that this sweeper and his fiery partner, Kaori Makimura, can’t handle! But there’s just one thing: he’s kinda handsy with the ladies… And Kaori’s had a little trouble hammering home the idea of “personal space” into his thick skull! Tsukasa Hojo’s City Hunter returns for a second season of Ryo and Kaori’s exhilarating hardboiled action and comedy across Shinjuku!

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, The Running Man, TMNT 4k, & More 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases!
Over 75 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing In December, 2025
