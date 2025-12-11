Home4k Blu-rayPaul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights Has Been Remastered In 4k On Blu-ray...
Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights Has Been Remastered In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital

Boogie Nights 4k UHD
Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in standard and limited editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The single-disc editions arrive on December 16, 2025, and also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Boogie Nights is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

  • American Cinematheque Q & A (Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly)
  • Director Commentary
  • Cast Commentary
  • Additional Scenes
  • & More

The standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition of Boogie Nights is priced a modest $24.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. The Limited Edition SteelBook is listed much higher at $44.59 but sells out almost immediately as new stock is released.

Boogie Nights 4k UHD SteelBook
Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
Boogie Nights 4k UHD SteelBook specs
Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

