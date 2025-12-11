Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights Has Been Remastered In 4k On Blu-ray & Digital

Boogie Nights (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997) is releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in standard and limited editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The single-disc editions arrive on December 16, 2025, and also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Boogie Nights is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

American Cinematheque Q & A (Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly)

Director Commentary

Cast Commentary

Additional Scenes

& More

The standard 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition of Boogie Nights is priced a modest $24.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon. The Limited Edition SteelBook is listed much higher at $44.59 but sells out almost immediately as new stock is released.

