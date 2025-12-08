Oscar-winning drama ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ Is Releasing In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Oscar winning drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995) has been restored in 4k! The single-disc edition (BD-100) from Shout! Studios presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos and is releasing on Dec. 16, 2025.
Features
- NEW 4K Transfer Of The Original Super 16mm Camera Negative
- Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)
- Audio: English Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
- NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Mike Figgis
Leaving Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $31.95 (List: $36.98) on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Logline: Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.
Article updated. Original publish date 10/6/2025.