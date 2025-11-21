Home4k Blu-raySisu: Road to Revenge Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Sisu: Road to Revenge Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Plus This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Sisu- Road to Revenge 4k SteelBook open
Sisu- Road to Revenge (2025) Pre-order on Amazon

Sisu: Road to Revenge (2025) premiered in US theaters on November 21, 2025, and is already up for pre-order on disc and digital. The physical media editions (release date pending) include this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Pre-orders

  • Sisu: Road to Revenge 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $44.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
  • Sisu: Road to Revenge DVD $34.99 Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
  • Sisu: Road to Revenge Digital 4k UHD/HD $24.99 Prime Video
Sisu- Road to Revenge digital poster
Sisu- Road to Revenge (2025) Pre-order on Prime Video

Description

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from “Don’t Breathe”) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues – a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Trailer


Summary: A man returns to dismantle his family’s house, where they were murdered in war, to rebuild it elsewhere. When the killer, a Red Army commander, tracks him down, a brutal cross-country pursuit begins.

Previous article
The Hunger Games 5-Film Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Collection Is Only $20.99 (Early Black Friday)
Next article
James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery On Sale For Only $12.99 (4k Blu-ray/Digital)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
james bond sean connery single 4k Blu-ray grid

James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery On Sale For Only $12.99...

HD Report - 0
The Hunger Games 5-Film Collection Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

The Hunger Games 5-Film Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Collection Is Only $20.99 (Early Black...

HD Report - 0
The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping movie still 2

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer &...

HD Report - 0