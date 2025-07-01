From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Is Now Available To Rent/Purchase Streaming In Digital

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premiered in theaters on June 6, 2025, and is already to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.
The movie is also up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and exclusive limited edition 4k SteelBooks from Amazon and Walmart. See all the physical media editions available to pre-order.
Bonus features are available with select digital services, with FandangoAtHome offering an exclusive featurette “Building a Frozen Underworld.” Extra bonus material is expected on the physical media editions.
Bonus Features
- The Making of Ballerina
- Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World
- The Art of Action
- Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)
Amazon Exclusive SteelBook
4k UHD Blu-ray
Logline: An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death.