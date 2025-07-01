From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Is Now Available To Rent/Purchase Streaming In Digital

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Prime Video

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premiered in theaters on June 6, 2025, and is already to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos from services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

The movie is also up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and exclusive limited edition 4k SteelBooks from Amazon and Walmart. See all the physical media editions available to pre-order.

Bonus features are available with select digital services, with FandangoAtHome offering an exclusive featurette “Building a Frozen Underworld.” Extra bonus material is expected on the physical media editions.

Bonus Features

The Making of Ballerina

Killer Instinct: The Spinoff that Expands the Assassin World

The Art of Action

Building a Frozen Underworld (FandangoAtHome Exclusive)

Amazon Exclusive SteelBook

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook w/Lenticular Slipcover Amazon Exclusive

4k UHD Blu-ray

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Gallery

Logline: An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death.