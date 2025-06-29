Manga Series ‘Call of the Night’ Is Releasing In This Premium Collectible Box Set

Call of the Night Blu-ray Limited Premium Box Set Sentai Buy on Amazon

Japanese manga series Call of the Night is releasing in a premium box set from Sentai on July 1, 2025. The 2-disc edition includes all 13 episodes plus a certificate of authenticity.

LIMITED EDITION PREMIUM BOX SET INCLUDES:

Aglow-in-the-dark theme including a slipcase box

Acrylic character stand

Booklet

Car Window Peeker

64-page Booklet with Glow in the Dark Cover

The Call of the Night Limited Edition Premium Box Set is priced $99.79 on Amazon.

After being bitten by the vampire Nazuna while wandering late at night, insomniac student Ko Yamori unhappily learns that he’s NOT becoming a vampire himself. Apparently, if you’re bitten by a vampire that you’re not in love with, you just get a bloodthirsty friend instead of a supernatural blood connection. But being vamped is one of the few things to ever intrigue Ko, so he makes it his goal to fall in love with Nazuna. Of course, Ko’s friends aren’t thrilled with his new vampiric ambitions, and it’s not even clear if Nazuna will bite on the offer should Ko try to answer the CALL OF THE NIGHT!

