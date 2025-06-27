Home4k Blu-rayOliver Stone's Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut Gets A 4k Upgrade
Oliver Stone's Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut Gets A 4k Upgrade

Oliver Stone’s epic film Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut has been given a 4k upgrade and will be released on July 1, 2025, from Shout! Studios’ “Select” label. The 213-minute version of the film was released in 2007.

The 2-disc edition includes the film in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos on 4k Blu-ray Disc, as well as an HD (1080p) Blu-ray Disc with over 3 hours of bonus features.

Bonus features include audio commentary and an interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone, the feature-length documentary “Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander,” a behind-the-scenes still gallery, and more (see below).

Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Audio Commentary with Film Critic Matt Zoller Seitz
  • Interview with Director and Co-Writer Oliver Stone
  • Interview with Editor Alex Marquez
  • Interview with Visual Effects Supervisor John Scheele
  • Fight Against Time: Oliver Stone’s Alexander – Feature Length Documentary
  • Resurrecting Alexander
  • Perfect is the Enemy of Good
  • Vangelis Scores Alexander
  • Behind-the-Scenes Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailers
Description: Oliver Stone recreates the towering, true story of Alexander the Great (Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin), who in the 4th Century BC conquered Greece, Persia, Afghanistan and India—90% of the known world. Against massive armies of chariots and elephants, he never lost a battle. Visionary, explorer, dreamer—he was also a tender son, torn by his mother’s (Angelina Jolie, Wanted) burning love and ambition and desperate for his father’s (Val Kilmer, Top Gun: Maverick) approval. His dream shaped the world we live in today.

