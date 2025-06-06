From the World of John Wick: Ballerina Is Up For Pre-order On 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, + This Limited Edition SteelBook

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (2025) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premiered in theaters on June 6, 2025, and is already up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook from Lionsgate.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and Digital. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a copy of the film on HD Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.

Disc specs, bonus materials, and release date are still pending.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is priced $34.99 (4k SteelBook), $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.98 (DVD) on Amazon. The movie is also available in a Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.

Limited Edition SteelBook

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

Logline: An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death.