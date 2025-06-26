Thunderbolts* Release Dates & Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital, & DVD

Thunderbolts (2025) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

[Udpated June 26, 2025] Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* (aka “The New Avengers”) premiered in US theaters on May 2, 2025, and will soon be available on disc and digital. The movie first arrives in digital formats including 4k UHD on July 1, 2025.

Disc editions, including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition SteelBook arrive on July 29, 2025. Walmart has also planned an exclusive Blu-ray/Digital edition.

Extras on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include the featurettes “Around the World and Back Again,” “Assembling a Team to Remember,” “All About Bob, Sentry, & The Void,” as well as a gag reel, deleted scenes, and director’s audio commentary.

Bonus Features

Around the World and Back Again – Dive into the film’s breathtaking opening with Florence Pugh in Kuala Lumpur

Assembling a Team to Remember – Uncover how the misfit antiheroes become the Thunderbolts

All About Bob, Sentry, & The Void – Join Lewis Pullman and the creation of his three characters

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Director’s Audio Commentary

Pre-orders of Thunderbolts* (2025) in Digital 4k UHD are priced $29.99 from Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Limited Edition SteelBook

Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray

Summary: After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must go on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

