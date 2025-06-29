New 4k Ultra HD/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases, Tuesday, July 1

It’s a fairly quiet week for physical media releases this Tuesday with only four new 4k discs and about a dozen HD Blu-rays to report on. Nevertheless, there are some titles we’ve really been looking forward to. Let’s start with Oliver Stone’s epic Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2007) with a 4k upgrade from Shout Select featuring Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos mix.
Also on 4k and from Shout!, Primary Colors (1998) starring John Travolta and Emma Thompson arrives in a 2-disc 4k UHD/BD edition derived from a 4k restoration of the original camera negatives. Fritz Lang’s noir crime thriller The Big Heat (1953) has been remastered in 4k for a 4k UHD/BD edition from the Criterion Collection. And, Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare (2025) is a new title that hits stores on 4k Blu-ray.
On HD (1080p) Blu-ray, you can pick up Death of a Unicorn (2025) and Warfare (2025) from A24, Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) from Mill Creek, manga series Call of the Night in a premium box set, and Fear Below (2025) from Well Go USA. And, Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* premieres in the digital space about a month ahead of the physical media editions. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other retailers.
New 4k/HD Blu-ray & Digital Releases, July 1, 2025
Digital 4k UHD/HD
- Thunderbolts* (2025) Prime Video NEW!
4k Blu-ray Disc
- Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004) Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Primary Colors (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Big Heat (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Collection Amazon NEW!
- Warfare (2025) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray A24 Amazon NEW!
HD Blu-ray Disc
- Alexander Revisited: The Final Cut (2004) Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW!
- Call of the Night – Limited Premium Box Set Sentai Amazon NEW!
- Death of a Unicorn (2025) A24 Amazon NEW!
- Fear Below (2025) Well Go USA Amazon NEW!
- In the Fire of War (2025) Indican Pictures Amazon NEW!
- Lost Country (2023) Altered Innocence Amazon NEW!
- Primary Colors (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW!
- The Big Heat (1953) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW!
- Ultraman: The Adventure Begins (1987) Mill Creek Amazon NEW!
- Warfare (2025) Blu-ray A24 Amazon NEW!
