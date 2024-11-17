Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Godzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, & More Releases This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
North by Northwest 4k Blu-ray Digital
Godzilla Minus One 4k UHD Blu-ray
CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray 40 Years
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice digital poster
The Terminator 4k Blu-ray Digital Standard edition
Frank Capra At Columbia Collection 27 Discs Giftset angle
The Killers Game 4k Blu-ray

What a great week for physical media! This Tuesday, Nov. 19 there are so many new home media releases to tell you about. Here are our top picks for the week. Let’s start with James Cameron’s The Terminator in 4k for the first time and available in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Godzilla: Minus One arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD for the first time from Toho, including a 4k SteelBook edition that has been sold out from most major retailers. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in physical media formats for the first time including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

House of the Dragon: Season Two hits stores on disc after premiering on Max and HBO last June. The season, containing eight episodes, is also available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest has been restored in 4k for release on 4k Blu-ray and a 4k SteelBook edition. The Killer’s Game releases to disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Frank Capra At Columbia is a 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. And finally, if you’re a diehard Criterion Collection fan the CC40 40-Film Collection contains landmark films such as s  (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), and Night of the Living Dead (1968), as well as hundreds of bonus features. See more new movie and TV series releases below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 19, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Previous article
Deal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50% Off 
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
World of Wong Kar Wai Blu-ray front

Deal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50%...

DealFinder - 0
CC40 Criterion Collection Blu-ray 40 Years

Criterion’s CC40 Collection Features 40 Films + Extras On Blu-ray

HD Report - 0
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson poster

How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix

HD Report - 0