Godzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, & More Releases This Week

What a great week for physical media! This Tuesday, Nov. 19 there are so many new home media releases to tell you about. Here are our top picks for the week. Let’s start with James Cameron’s The Terminator in 4k for the first time and available in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
Godzilla: Minus One arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD for the first time from Toho, including a 4k SteelBook edition that has been sold out from most major retailers. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in physical media formats for the first time including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
House of the Dragon: Season Two hits stores on disc after premiering on Max and HBO last June. The season, containing eight episodes, is also available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest has been restored in 4k for release on 4k Blu-ray and a 4k SteelBook edition. The Killer’s Game releases to disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Frank Capra At Columbia is a 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. And finally, if you’re a diehard Criterion Collection fan the CC40 40-Film Collection contains landmark films such as s 8½ (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), and Night of the Living Dead (1968), as well as hundreds of bonus features. See more new movie and TV series releases below with links to Amazon.
New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 19, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video NEW
- Blazing Saddles (1974) Warner Bros. NEW
- Blazing Saddles (1974) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Dune: Part Two (2024) Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook NEW
- Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection 19x BD | 9x UHD BD NEW
- Funny Girl (1968) 2-disc edition Criterion NEW
- Godzilla Minus One (2023) 2-disc edition NEW
- Godzilla Minus One (2023) 3-disc 4k SteelBoook Amazon | Target | Walmart NEW
- House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season Warner Bros. NEW
- House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Labyrinth (1986) Collector’s Set Shout! NEW
- Labyrinth (1986) Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook Shout! NEW
- Little Women (1994) 30th Anniversary Sony Pictures NEW
- Play Misty for Me (1971) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Rush (2013) Shout! Studios NEW
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) 45th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- The Dark Crystal (1982) Collector’s Set Shout! NEW
- The Dark Crystal (1982) Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Shout! NEW
- The Killer’s Game (2024) Lionsgate NEW
- The Killer’s Game (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate NEW
- The Terminator (1984) NEW
- The Terminator (1984) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros. NEW
- Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024) Well Go USA NEW
- ZAZ: The Collection! [Airplane, Top Secret, The Naked Gun] Paramount NEW
Blu-ray
- A Simple Plan (1998) 4k UHD Arrow Video NEW
- All the Haunts Be Ours: A Compendium of Folk Horror Volume 2 NEW
- CC40 40-Film / 49-disc Blu-ray box set – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Dune: Part Two (2024) Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook NEW
- Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection 19x BD | 9x UHD BD NEW
- Funny Girl (1968) 2-disc edition Criterion NEW
- Godzilla Minus One (2023) NEW PRE-ORDER
- House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season Warner Bros. NEW PRE-ORDER
- Labyrinth (1986) Collector’s Set Shout! NEW
- Labyrinth (1986) Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- Little Women (1994) 30th Anniversary Sony Pictures NEW
- Leonardo da Vinci: A Film By Ken Burns NEW
- Planet Earth Trilogy Collection BBC NEW
- Play Misty for Me (1971) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Rush (2013) Shout! Select NEW
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) 45th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- The Dark Crystal (1982) Collector’s Set Shout! NEW
- The Dark Crystal (1982) Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Shout! NEW
- The Eiger Sanction (1975) Kino Lorber NEW
- The Killer’s Game (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate NEW
- The Killer’s Game (2024) Lionsgate NEW
- Twilight of the Warriors Walled In (2024) Well Go USA NEW