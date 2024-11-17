Godzilla Minus One, Terminator 4k, House of the Dragon S2, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, & More Releases This Week

What a great week for physical media! This Tuesday, Nov. 19 there are so many new home media releases to tell you about. Here are our top picks for the week. Let’s start with James Cameron’s The Terminator in 4k for the first time and available in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Godzilla: Minus One arrives on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD for the first time from Toho, including a 4k SteelBook edition that has been sold out from most major retailers. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in physical media formats for the first time including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

House of the Dragon: Season Two hits stores on disc after premiering on Max and HBO last June. The season, containing eight episodes, is also available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest has been restored in 4k for release on 4k Blu-ray and a 4k SteelBook edition. The Killer’s Game releases to disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Frank Capra At Columbia is a 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. And finally, if you’re a diehard Criterion Collection fan the CC40 40-Film Collection contains landmark films such as s 8½ (1963), Tokyo Story 1953), and Night of the Living Dead (1968), as well as hundreds of bonus features. See more new movie and TV series releases below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 19, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray