House of the Dragon: Season One 4k/ Blu-ray Artwork, Specs & Exclusive Bonus Materials Revealed

We’ve got the disc specs, bonus materials, and final artwork (seemingly) for House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. We say “seemingly” because the covers on both formats are questionably missing the text that would traditionally say “The Complete First Season.”

Regardless, the combo editions from Warner Home Video each include digital copies of each episode from the season. The 4k Blu-ray combo edition also includes Blu-ray copies along with the 4k discs.

Specifications on the reverse slipcovers indicate Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles on both editions are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish. As far as video, the episodes on the 4k Blu-ray are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs.

Special Features

Over one hour of bonus content including two exclusive featurettes: “Return to the Seven Kingdoms” reflects on the legacy of Game of Thrones and its connection to House of the Dragon Welcome to Westeros with Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George R.R. Martin



House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season on 4k Blu-ray is priced $49.99 (List: ?$59.99) while the 1080p Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.99) on Amazon. Release date TBD.

