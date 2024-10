The Killer’s Game Releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD + Amazon Exclusive 4k SteelBook

The Killer’s Game (2024) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Buy on Amazon

The Killer’s Game (2024) starring David Bautista and Sofia Boutella premiered in digital formats on October 4 and will be released in physical media on November 19, 2024. Disc editions include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as an Amazon-Exclusive Limited Edition 4k SteelBook edition.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Killer’s Game is presented in 2160p resolution with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are offered in English, Spanish, English SDH subtitles for the main feature. Bonus features include “Meet Joe Flood,” “The Conductor,” “World Assassins,” “Killed It!,” and theatrical trailer.

The Killer’s Game is priced $24.49 on DVD, $24.48 on Blu-ray, $34.49 on 4k Blu-ray, and the Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook is $34.99. Buy on Amazon

