Godzilla Minus One Release Date Announced On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD  

Godzilla Minus One (2023) is now available to pre-order in standard physical media editions from US retailers including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The disc editions, including a Limited Edition SteelBook that has been sold out from retailers, arrive on November 19, 2024.

The 2-disc Ultra HD edition of Godzilla Minus One has a copy of the film in 2160p (4k UHD) plus a bonus HD Blu-ray Disc, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition has a copy of the film in 1080p (HD) plus a bonus Blu-ray Disc. Both formats include 2 cuts of the film.

On 4k Blu-ray, Godzilla Minus One is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 2.39:1 aspect with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English and Japanese.

Bonus Features

Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30

Trailers

TV Spots

6 Second Bumpers

A Ray of Hope

Worldwide Praise

Live and Fight

Unfortunately, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color is not included in any of these editions.

Physical Media Versions (US):

Godzilla Minus One Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One 4K (4K + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One Blu-Ray (Blu-ray + Blu-ray Bonus)

Godzilla Minus One DVD (DVD)

Prices

Godzilla Minus One is priced (MSRP) $39.98 (Blu-ray), $49.98 (4k Blu-ray), $54.99 (Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), and $34.98 (DVD).

Blu-ray

DVD

The Godzilla Minus One Limited Edition SteelBook (with copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Blu-ray Disc) may be available at Amazon, Target, or Walmart.

Godzilla Minus One was directed by Takashi Yamazaki and distributed by Toho Co.. It is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, and Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film and 5th title in the franchise’s Reiwa era (2016 – present).

Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in consideration of films released in 2023. It is the first Godzilla film to win an Oscar.