Deal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50% Off 

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to purchase The Criterion Collection’s World of Wong Kar Wai, the price doesn’t get any better than this. Right now, the 7-disc collection is 50% off from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, priced $99.99 (List: $195.95) for a limited time.

The collection includes new director-approved 4k restorations of Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love and 2046 all presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtracks.

The remaining two movies, As Tears Go By and Days of Being Wild, were also restored in 4k but presented with uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

In a new bonus feature Wong Kar Wai answers questions from renowned authors, cinematographers, directors and filmmakers. And, the box set includes a new essay by critic John Powers along with previously released bonus material and six collectible art prints.

With his lush and sensual visuals, pitch-perfect soundtracks, and soulful romanticism, Wong Kar Wai has established himself as one of the defining auteurs of contemporary cinema. Joined by such key collaborators as cinematographer Christopher Doyle; editor and production and costume designer William Chang Suk Ping; and actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung Man Yuk, Wong (or WKW, as he is often known) has written and directed films that have enraptured audiences and critics worldwide and inspired countless other filmmakers with their poetic moods and music, narrative and stylistic daring, and potent themes of alienation and memory. Whether they’re tragically romantic, soaked in blood, or quirkily comedic, the seven films collected here are an invitation into the unique and wistful world of a deeply influential artist.