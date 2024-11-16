HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50% Off 
Blu-ray DiscDealsNews

Deal Alert: World of Wong Kar Wai 7-Disc Blu-ray Collection 50% Off 

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to purchase The Criterion Collection’s World of Wong Kar Wai, the price doesn’t get any better than this. Right now, the 7-disc collection is 50% off from Amazon and Barnes & Noble, priced $99.99 (List: $195.95) for a limited time.

The collection includes new director-approved 4k restorations of Chungking Express, Fallen Angels, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love and 2046 all presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround soundtracks.

The remaining two movies, As Tears Go By and Days of Being Wild, were also restored in 4k but presented with uncompressed monaural soundtracks.

In a new bonus feature Wong Kar Wai answers questions from renowned authors, cinematographers, directors and filmmakers. And, the box set includes a new essay by critic John Powers along with previously released bonus material and six collectible art prints.

With his lush and sensual visuals, pitch-perfect soundtracks, and soulful romanticism, Wong Kar Wai has established himself as one of the defining auteurs of contemporary cinema. Joined by such key collaborators as cinematographer Christopher Doyle; editor and production and costume designer William Chang Suk Ping; and actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Maggie Cheung Man Yuk, Wong (or WKW, as he is often known) has written and directed films that have enraptured audiences and critics worldwide and inspired countless other filmmakers with their poetic moods and music, narrative and stylistic daring, and potent themes of alienation and memory. Whether they’re tragically romantic, soaked in blood, or quirkily comedic, the seven films collected here are an invitation into the unique and wistful world of a deeply influential artist.

World of Wong Kar Wai Special Features
Previous article
How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson poster

How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix

HD Report - 0
Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Amazon Exclusive open

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Limited 4k Collectible...

HD Report - 0
Yellowstone S5 E9

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 Release Dates On Paramount, Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0