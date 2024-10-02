Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Streaming & Blu-ray/DVD Release Dates & Details

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) Limited Edition Glow-in-the-Dark 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. has officially announced the release dates for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital formats for streaming and download on October 8th, followed by physical media editions on November 19th, 2024.

In physical media, the film is available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Subtitles on the 4k Blu-ray include English, SDH, Swedish, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Italian, Parisian French, Canadian French, Finnish, and Danish. On the Blu-ray, subtitles are provided in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by director Tim Burton

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

‘Til Death Do Us Park

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is list priced $34.95 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook), $29.95 (4k Blu-ray), $24.95 (Blu-ray), $19.95 (DVD), and $24.99 (early digital premiere).

Description: Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt$ Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity’s Gate).