Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller North by Northwest (1959) is getting released in 4k for the first time by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The newly-remastered film will arrive in two 4k Blu-ray editions, each with a code to redeem a Digital Copy. (Release date pending.)

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, North by Northwest is presented in 3840 x 2160 resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The film’s aspect ratio on disc is 1.78:1 (original 1.85:1). Audio specs are pending.

North by Northwest in 4k is available to order in a Limited Edition SteelBook ($29.99) or standard plastic case and slipcover edition ($24.99). Buy on Amazon

Description: Cary Grant is a man on the run in his fourth and final film with iconic director Alfred Hitchcock. As a Manhattan adman plunged into a realm of spy (James Mason) and counterspy (Eva Marie Saint) he is abducted, framed for murder, chased and, in a signature set piece, crop-dusted. Particularly memorable is when he hangs for dear life from the faces of Mount Rushmore. Savor one of Hollywood’s most enjoyable thrillers from the Master of Suspense.

Inside Out 2 Reviewed in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos
