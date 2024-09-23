‘Frank Capra At Columbia’ Box Set Features 20 Classic Movies, 9 Presented In 4k Ultra HD

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD Collection is releasing on November 19th, 2024. The 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Several of the films from award-winning filmmaker Frank Capra have never been available before on disc. Extras include several new commentaries from film historians, hours of archival special features, and, the 92-minute documentary titled “Frank Capra: Mr America” (2024) is included in its own Blu-ray case.
Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection has a list price of $230.99. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)
Movies Included
- So This Is Love
- The Way of the Strong
- That Certain Thing
- Submarine 4K SDR
- The Younger Generation 4K SDR
- Flight
- Ladies of Leisure
- Rain or Shine – 2 cuts
- Dirigible 4K SDR
- The Miracle Woman
- Platinum Blonde 4K
- American Madness
- The Bitter Tea of General Yen
- Forbidden
- Lady for a Day
- It Happened One Night 4K
- Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 4K
- Lost Horizon 4K
- You Can’t Take It With You 4K
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 4K
- + Frank Capra: Mr America (2024) documentary
See all details with movie descriptions.