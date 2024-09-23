Home4k Blu-ray'Frank Capra At Columbia' Box Set Features 20 Classic Movies, 9 Presented...
‘Frank Capra At Columbia’ Box Set Features 20 Classic Movies, 9 Presented In 4k Ultra HD

Frank Capra At Columbia Collection 27 Discs Giftset open
Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection (Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD) Buy on Amazon

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD Collection is releasing on November 19th, 2024. The 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Several of the films from award-winning filmmaker Frank Capra have never been available before on disc. Extras include several new commentaries from film historians, hours of archival special features, and, the 92-minute documentary titled “Frank Capra: Mr America” (2024) is included in its own Blu-ray case.

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection has a list price of $230.99. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Movies Included

  • So This Is Love
  • The Way of the Strong
  • That Certain Thing
  • Submarine 4K SDR
  • The Younger Generation 4K SDR
  • Flight
  • Ladies of Leisure
  • Rain or Shine – 2 cuts
  • Dirigible 4K SDR
  • The Miracle Woman
  • Platinum Blonde 4K
  • American Madness
  • The Bitter Tea of General Yen
  • Forbidden
  • Lady for a Day
  • It Happened One Night 4K
  • Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 4K
  • Lost Horizon 4K
  • You Can’t Take It With You 4K
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 4K
  • + Frank Capra: Mr America (2024) documentary

See all details with movie descriptions.

Frank Capra At Columbia Collection 27 Discs Giftset angle
Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon
Young Sheldon: The Complete Series & Season 7 Now Available On Blu-ray Disc
