‘Frank Capra At Columbia’ Box Set Features 20 Classic Movies, 9 Presented In 4k Ultra HD

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection (Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD)

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-movie Blu-ray/4k Ultra HD Collection is releasing on November 19th, 2024. The 28-disc box set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes all movies on HD Blu-ray Disc plus nine movies on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Several of the films from award-winning filmmaker Frank Capra have never been available before on disc. Extras include several new commentaries from film historians, hours of archival special features, and, the 92-minute documentary titled “Frank Capra: Mr America” (2024) is included in its own Blu-ray case.

Frank Capra At Columbia 20-Movie Collection has a list price of $230.99. Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Movies Included

So This Is Love

The Way of the Strong

That Certain Thing

Submarine 4K SDR

The Younger Generation 4K SDR

Flight

Ladies of Leisure

Rain or Shine – 2 cuts

Dirigible 4K SDR

The Miracle Woman

Platinum Blonde 4K

American Madness

The Bitter Tea of General Yen

Forbidden

Lady for a Day

It Happened One Night 4K

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town 4K

Lost Horizon 4K

You Can’t Take It With You 4K

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington 4K

+ Frank Capra: Mr America (2024) documentary

