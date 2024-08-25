Home4k Blu-ray'The Wizard of Oz' Celebrates 85 Years With Collectible Theater 4k Giftset
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDFeaturedNews

‘The Wizard of Oz’ Celebrates 85 Years With Collectible Theater 4k Giftset

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition open
The Wizard of Oz (1939) Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Theater Giftset Buy on Amazon

It’s been five years since The Wizard of Oz debuted in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Now, Warner Bros. Entertertainment has put together a Limited “Theater Edition” Giftset to celebrate the 85th Anniversary of the movie that premiered in theaters in 1939.

The Theater Edition includes presentations of The Wizard of Oz on Ultra HD Blu-ray (BD-100), Blu-ray (BD-50), and in Digital. In 4k, the film is presented at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

In addition to extra content on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs, bonus features include these collectible movie reproductions:

  • Invitation to the 1939 Premiere
  • The Preview Premiere Theater Ticket
  • Grauman’s Chinese Theater 8-Page Program
  • 4 Art Cards from the Original Posters
  • 8 Original Lobby Cards

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Limited Theater Edition Giftset (Release Date Nov. 5, 2024) has an MSRP of $74.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: The Wizard of Oz, now completely premastered in 3D. In this charming film based on the popular L.Frank Baum novel, Dorothy and her dog Toto are caught in a tornado’s path and somehow end up in the land of Oz. Here she encounters some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of a brain, heart and courage.

The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew
The Wizard of Oz (1939) Limited Edition Theater Giftset Buy on Amazon
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition specs
The Wizard of Oz (1939) Limited Edition Theater Giftset Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Friday Night Lights Has Been Remastered In 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Friday Night Lights (2004) 4k UHD Blu-ray SteelBook open

Friday Night Lights Has Been Remastered In 4k, HDR, & Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Spider-Man movie still 1

Five Spider-Man Films Leave Netflix On August 31st

HD Report - 0
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 4k UHD

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In 2-disc/Digital...

HD Report - 0