‘The Wizard of Oz’ Celebrates 85 Years With Collectible Theater 4k Giftset

It’s been five years since The Wizard of Oz debuted in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Now, Warner Bros. Entertertainment has put together a Limited “Theater Edition” Giftset to celebrate the 85th Anniversary of the movie that premiered in theaters in 1939.

The Theater Edition includes presentations of The Wizard of Oz on Ultra HD Blu-ray (BD-100), Blu-ray (BD-50), and in Digital. In 4k, the film is presented at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10/HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

In addition to extra content on the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs, bonus features include these collectible movie reproductions:

Invitation to the 1939 Premiere

The Preview Premiere Theater Ticket

Grauman’s Chinese Theater 8-Page Program

4 Art Cards from the Original Posters

8 Original Lobby Cards

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 4k Limited Theater Edition Giftset (Release Date Nov. 5, 2024) has an MSRP of $74.99.

Description: The Wizard of Oz, now completely premastered in 3D. In this charming film based on the popular L.Frank Baum novel, Dorothy and her dog Toto are caught in a tornado’s path and somehow end up in the land of Oz. Here she encounters some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz who everyone says can help her return home and possibly grant her new friends their goals of a brain, heart and courage.

