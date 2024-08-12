Twisters, Furiosa, The Bikeriders & More 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Tuesday, Aug. 13

What are the new movies releasing at home this week? Let’s start with Twisters arriving in digital formats after premiering in theaters on July 19, 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook after an earlier digital premiere. The Bikeriders hit theaters last June and is now available to view at home on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Paramount’s IF drops on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD this Tuesday. The Last Emperor finally gets a 4k Blu-ray release in the US from The Criterion Collection. And, The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection compiles 8 feature films and 100 shorts from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases On Aug. 13, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.