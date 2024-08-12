Home4k Blu-rayTwisters, Furiosa, The Bikeriders & More 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases...
Twisters, Furiosa, The Bikeriders & More 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Tuesday, Aug. 13

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray 600px
IF Blu-ray
Twisters digital poster
The Bikeriders DVD
The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection
Game Night 4k Blu-ray
Scooby-doo and the Witch's Ghost Scooby-doo and the Alien Invaders Blu-ray

What are the new movies releasing at home this week? Let’s start with Twisters arriving in digital formats after premiering in theaters on July 19, 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook after an earlier digital premiere. The Bikeriders hit theaters last June and is now available to view at home on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Paramount’s IF drops on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD this Tuesday. The Last Emperor finally gets a 4k Blu-ray release in the US from The Criterion Collection. And, The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection compiles 8 feature films and 100 shorts from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases On Aug. 13, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection [Updated]
