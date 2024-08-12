Twisters, Furiosa, The Bikeriders & More 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Tuesday, Aug. 13

What are the new movies releasing at home this week? Let’s start with Twisters arriving in digital formats after premiering in theaters on July 19, 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook after an earlier digital premiere. The Bikeriders hit theaters last June and is now available to view at home on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Paramount’s IF drops on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD this Tuesday. The Last Emperor finally gets a 4k Blu-ray release in the US from The Criterion Collection. And, The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection compiles 8 feature films and 100 shorts from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases On Aug. 13, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Alphaville (1965) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection [Repackage] NEW
- Bob Le Flambeur (1956) 2-disc Kino Lorber NEW
- Demons (1985) Synapse NEW
- Demons 2 (1986) Synapse NEW
- Focus (2015) Warner Bros. NEW
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital 8/13/24 NEW
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) 4k Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon | Walmart NEW
- Game Night (2028) Warner Bros. NEW
- IF (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Paramount NEW
- Le Doulos (1962) 2-disc Kino Lorber NEW
- The Bikeriders (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal NEW
- The Delta Force (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber NEW
- The Last Emperor (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion NEW
HD Blu-ray
- Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection [Repackage] NEW
- Bob Le Flambeur (1956) 2-disc Kino Lorber NEW
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Farewell Warner Bros. NEW
- Chucky: Season Three Universal NEW
- Demons (1985) Synapse NEW
- Demons 2 (1986) Synapse NEW
- Focus (2015) Warner Bros. NEW
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) Blu-ray/Digital NEW
- IF (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Paramount NEW
- Le Doulos (1962) 2-disc Kino Lorber NEW
- Northwest Passage (1940) Warner Archive NEW
- Scooby-doo and the Witch’s Ghost / Scooby-doo and the Alien Invaders Warner Archive NEW
- The Bat Whispers (1930) VCI Entertainment NEW
- The Bikeriders (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Universal NEW
- The Delta Force (1986) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber NEW
- The Last Emperor (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion NEW
- The People’s Joker (2022) Altered Innocence NEW
- The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection NEW
Digital
- A Taste Of Love (2024) NEW
- It’s a Good Day to Die (2024) NEW
- Mother’s Instinct (2024)
- The Beast Within (2024) NEW
- The Fabulous Four (2024)
- The Watchmen: Chap. 1 (2024)
- Twisters (2024) Universal NEW PRE-ORDER!
- We Are Zombies (2024)
