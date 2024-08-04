New Movie Releases On Disc & Digital, Tuesday, August 6th

What movies are releasing this week in home media? Despicable Me 4 is definitely at the top of the most wanted movies to own at home. The Universal/Illumination film stars Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig who reprise their roles as Gru and Lucy Wilde, respectively.

On 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up the 20th Anniversary Edition of Michael Mann’s Collateral starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. Dragonheart (1996) and Hackers (1995) both get 4k SteelBook releases from Shout! Studios. And, ‘Bill & Ted’ movies arrive in a 3-film collection with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies in Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy, as well as Bill & Ted Face the Music as a single movie edition.

On Blu-ray Disc, Babes (2020), Banel & Adama (2023), Nude Tuesday (2022), and Sweet Reincarnation – Season 01 are among the new arrivals.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital Releases August 4, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

Digital 4k/HD

Despicable Me 4 (2024) Universal

Mama Bear (2024)

The Mouse Trap (2024)

