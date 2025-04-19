Home4k Blu-rayParamount Presents 4k/Blu-ray Series Nears 50 Titles
Paramount Presents 4k/Blu-ray Series Nears 50 Titles

The Paramount Presents series of packaged disc/digital editions premiered in 2020 with the influential sex thriller Fatal Attraction and has since grown to almost 50 titles. The latest movie announced under the label is 2024’s Better Man, dated for release on May 13, 2025. (See the full list of movies here).

Every title from Paramount Presents is given a number on the spine, although in the case of Blu-ray and subsequent 4k Blu-ray releases the movie is given the same number. For example, Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955) is numbered “3” in each format, which is something to be aware of when purchasing because the cover art is identical.

Although Paramount Presents has resissued the same title on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray with the same number before, it’s not always that way. For example, Chinatown was released with The Two Jakes as No. 45, but when the 4k Blu-ray was issued it was a standalone title, not under the Paramount Presents label.

Better Man is No. 48 in the under the label. That means there are only two more titles before the Paramount Presents series hits 50. What will No. 49 and No. 50 be?

There are still quite a few movies we’d love to see upgraded to 4k from major studios such as 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. and Universal. From Paramount, 5x Oscar winner American Beauty (1999) would be a day one pre-order for us. Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can (2002) and David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) are also due for 4k upgrades. And, Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) would be a great animated title to get on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

But Paramount may stick with older catalog titles for the next two releases. The second and third titles under the Paramount Presents series were King Creole (1958) starring Elvis, and Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief (1955). Other notable Paramount movies released under the Paramount Presents label include Days of Thunder (1990), Flashdance (1983), and Airplane! (1980) to name a few.

Anora Is Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD With Deleted Scenes, Commentaries + More
