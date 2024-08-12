HomeNewsNFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube TV Will Increase By $30 On Aug....
NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube TV Will Increase By $30 On Aug. 15

NFL Sunday Ticket YouTube logo

Starting August 15th, 2024 the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV will increase by $30. That leaves interested subscribers only until midnight of August 14th, 2024 to get the cheaper rate. (YouTube doesn’t specify if time zones are considered.)

The current price of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is $449 per year (or 4 payments of $112.25 for 4 months).

The price of NFL Sunday Ticket plus YouTube TV is $349 year (or 4 payments of $87.25 for 4 months) plus the YouTube TV Base Plan or higher tier.

Why is NFL Sunday Ticket cheaper with YouTube TV? That’s because the price requires a YouTube TV Base Plan priced at $64.99 for the first 4 months. Then, the price of the YouTube TV Base Plan goes up to $72.99 per month.

Source: YouTube TV

