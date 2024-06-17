Home4k Blu-rayIF Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
IF Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

IF 4k Blu-ray skew
IF (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures has officially announced the release dates for IF in home media formats including disc and digital. The film will first arrive in digital formats on June 18, followed by physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13, 2024.

Over 40 minutes of bonus features are offered with the digital and disc purchases including a gag reel, “Tina Turner Forever!” video, “Giving IFs a Voice” featurette, “The Imaginative World of IF” behind-the-scenes extra, “Learn to Draw Blue from IF” interactive tutorial, and more.

IF is list priced $42.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray), $19.99 (DVD), and $24.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • The Imagination Behind IF—Hear from writer and director John Krasinski plus the cast and crew as they dive deeper into the process of bringing their imagination to life on screen.
  • Imagining Imaginary Friends— Take a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of each imaginary friend.
  • Giving IFs a Voice— Meet the all-star cast responsible for voicing each character. Hear from Steve Carrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more!
  • Blending The Real and the Imaginary— Join John Krasinski as he incorporates a practical filmmaking approach to make the imaginary feel real.
  • Tina Turner Forever!— Experience the reimagining of the iconic 80s Tina Turner music video as John Krasinski recreates this legendary sequence with the IFs.
  • The Imaginative World of IF— From Brooklyn Heights to Coney Island, go behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew and experience the magic of New York City like never before.
  • Gag Reel— You won’t have to imagine the hilarious antics on set once you check out this gag reel!
  • Learn to Draw Blue from IF— Learn to draw the loveable and cuddly “Blue” in this fun, interactive tutorial.

Logline: A young girl who goes through a difficult experience begins to see everyone’s imaginary friends who have been left behind as their real-life friends have grown up.

IF Blu-ray skew
IF (2024) Blu-ray/Digital edition Buy on Amazon
IF DVD skew
IF (2024) DVD Buy on Amazon
