Twisters is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Twisters (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Twisters (2024) is now up for pre-order on disc and digital as well as a Double Feature Blu-ray/Digtal edition. The film was released in theaters, including IMAX cinemas, on July 19, 2024.

In digital, the film is priced $24.99 to pre-order from digital services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and FandangoAtHome.

On disc, Twisters is list priced $40.99 (4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital), $39.98 (Blu-ray/Digital), and $26.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order price guarantee)

The film has also been packaged in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Exclusive from Walmart (List: $55.09).

Twisters will also be released in a Double Feature Blu-ray/Digital combo from Warner Home Entertainment (MSRP: $45.99). Buy on Amazon

Release dates, standard package art, and disc specs are pending.

Logline: A retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies.