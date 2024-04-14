New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, April 16, 2024

What’s new on physical media this week? Here’s a look at our top picks of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for the week of April 16, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan hits stores in 2-disc edition from Paramount. In addition, all seasons and episodes of the Prime Original Series have been compiled in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Complete Series, an 8-disc set also from Paramount.

Plus, all five movies based on the Tom Clancy character have been packaged in the Jack Ryan Ultimate Movie Collection with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies in a new 10-disc boxed set (now with individual movie cases).

Classic western High Noon has been rescanned and remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision from the original 35mm negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Kino Lorber. And, Werckmeister Harmonies adds yet another title to the Criterion Collection library of 4k discs.

On 1080p Blu-ray, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die based on “The Saxon Stories” novel series written by Bernard Cornwell serves as a conclusion to the BBC/Netflix episodic series. Australian sci-fi/thriller Monolith (2022) releases on Blu-ray from Well Go USA (Read Review). And, Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four arrives in a 2-disc set from Paramount Home Media.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 16, 2024

April 16, 2024

April 16, 2024

In case you misseed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.