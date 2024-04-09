New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Here’s what you can find new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week. King Kong (1976) releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US in a Limited Edition SteelBook. Criterion Collection has restored and remastered “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (1975) for release on 4k Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray presentation. And, South Korean action film “The Roundup: No Way Out” releases on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including a collectible Mediabook edition.
On HD Blu-ray, “Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season,” “Lisa Frankenstein,” “Monster,” “Night Swim,” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” are all new disc releases available this week. And, Lost in Space (1998) gets a new re-release in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. See more new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 9, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- King Kong (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Paramount
- Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Criterion Collection
- The Roundup: No Way Out (2023) Mediabook MPI Video
HD Blu-ray
- Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season
- It’s A Wonderful Knife (2023)
- King Kong (1976) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Paramount
- Lisa Frankenstein (2024) Collector’s Edition
- Lost in Space (1998) – Collector’s Edition
- Mean Guns (1997) MVD Rewind Collection
- Monster (2023) Well Go USA
- Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time: Super Extra Complete Collection
- Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) Criterion Collection
- The Roundup: No Way Out (2023) MPI Video
- The Roundup: No Way Out (2023) Mediabook MPI Video
- Which Brings Me To You (2024) Allied Vaughn
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) Shout! Factory
- You Never Can Tell (1951) KL Studio Classics
