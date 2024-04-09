Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, April 9, 2024
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Winnie the Pooh- Blood and Honey Blu-ray
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time- Super Extra Complete Collection Blu-ray
Which Brings Me To You Blu-ray
Doom Patrol- The Complete Fourth Season Blu-ray
The Roundup- No Way Out Mediabook 4k UHD
Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) 4k UHD
Lost in Space 1998 - Collector's Edition Blu-ray
Night Swim Collectors Edition Blu-ray

Here’s what you can find new on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray this week. King Kong (1976) releases on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in the US in a Limited Edition SteelBook. Criterion Collection has restored and remastered “Picnic at Hanging Rock” (1975) for release on 4k Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray presentation. And, South Korean action film “The Roundup: No Way Out” releases on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray including a collectible Mediabook edition.

On HD Blu-ray, “Doom Patrol: The Complete Fourth Season,” “Lisa Frankenstein,” “Monster,” “Night Swim,” and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” are all new disc releases available this week. And, Lost in Space (1998) gets a new re-release in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. See more new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon and Walmart.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, April 9, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

