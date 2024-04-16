The Beatles: Let It Be Will Stream On Disney Plus

The 1970 Beatles documentary “Let It Be” will begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 8, 2024. The film, newly restored by Peter Jackson’s team, is a British documentary directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg that captures the group’s rehearsals and recordings of the album Let It Be.

A music-only Blu-ray was released by Capitol Records in 2021 and features a Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 track, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and LPCM 2.0 stereo. We expect the Peter Jackson restoration to offer Atmos as its premiere audio format.

We’ll be curious about the aspect ratio of “Let It Be.” Shot on 16mm, the final print of the film was set to 1.85:1 to accommodate a widescreen. But the image had to be cropped from the original 1.33:1 aspect ratio. Apparently, every shot had to be reconsidered for the wider crop (which cuts portions of the top and bottom of the image).

Peter Jackson and Disney Plus also recently collaborated on the documentary The Beatles: Get Back that premiered on the streaming service in 2021 as well as on Blu-ray and DVD the following year. The 3-part series was a production of Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films.

