Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Box Sets

All 4 seasons and 30 episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan have been collected in 8-disc Blu-ray and 4k UHD Blu-ray box sets, as well as a 12-disc DVD box set from Paramount Home Media. The collections arrive on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, simultaneously with the fourth and final season of the Amazon Prime Original show.

Bonus disc material includes exclusive deleted scenes from the series.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” are presented in 2160p/HDR10, while the 2k Blu-ray plays episodes in 1080p/SDR, both at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $49.95 (List: $59.99) and on 4k Blu-ray $69.99 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Description: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series includes all 4 seasons of the explosive TV drama starring 4x Emmy Award Nominee, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as CIA analyst Jack Ryan. Follow Jack as he is thrust into dangerous field assignments in different countries across the globe. Uncovering patterns in terrorist communications and networks in the Middle East, to tracking suspicious cargo in South America tied to far reaching conspiracies, to crisscrossing Europe to prevent the cascade of destabilizing conflicts and global catastrophe, Jack will stop at nothing to protect the country he loves and her allies. The stakes could not be higher. The thrilling series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Nina Hoss (The Contractor), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Emmy Award Nominee, Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Abbie Cornish (Limitless), and Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez).

