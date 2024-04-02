HomeBlu-ray DiscNetflix Original 'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die' Is Releasing On...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Netflix Original 'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die' Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Last Kingdom- Seven Kings Must Die Blu-ray
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Netflix Original Film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is releasing on disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD. The film, based on “The Saxon Stories” written by Bernard Cornwell, serves as a sequel and conclusion to The Last Kingdom series that started on BBC and was picked up by Netflix.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p resolution at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD 5.1 surround sound.

The single-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Universal Studios arrive on April 16, 2024. The formats are priced $21.98 (Blu-ray) and $19.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Description: Alexander Dreymon reprises his lead role as the great warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.

The Last Kingdom- Seven Kings Must Die DVD
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) DVD Buy on Amazon
