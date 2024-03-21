Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Final Season Releasing On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray With Exclusive Deleted Scenes

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Final Season Blu-ray cover

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Final Season” will be released in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 16, 2024. The 2-disc set from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six episodes from the fourth and final season of the streaming series that premiered between 2018 to 2023.

Along with the episodes, the disc editions include exclusive deleted scenes not available on Prime (although Prime Video does offer 20 minutes of bonus material about the making of Season 4 including a 3-part “Inside the Series.”

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” are presented in 2160p/HDR10, while the 2k Blu-ray plays episodes in 1080p/SDR, both at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Final Season” is priced $38.99 on 4k Blu-ray and $35.99 on 2k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Along with ‘The Final Season,” all four seasons of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” have been collected in ‘The Complete Series‘ also scheduled to release on April 16, 2024. The 8-disc Blu-ray set is priced $49.95 (List: $59.95) on Amazon. We’re still waiting on confirmation of a 4k Blu-ray edition.

Season Synopsis: In the final season, Jack (4x Emmy Award nominee John Krasinski) is promoted to CIA Acting Deputy Director and finds himself on his most dangerous mission yet. Follow him as he discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, revealing a conspiracy much closer to home. Also starring Wendell Pierce, Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, Abbie Cornish, Betty Gabriel, and Michael Pena.