Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four Will Release On Blu-ray

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 4 Blu-ray
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 will be released on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc set from Paramount Home Media arrives on April 16, 2024.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The total run time of Season 4 is 4 hours and 16 minutes. Extra bonus material includes featurettes and audio commentary.

Special Features

  • Old Friends
  • Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4
  • Audio Commentaries

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four is list priced $25.36. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: In season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Season 4 Episodes

No.
overall		No. in
season		TitleDirected byWritten byOriginal release date
311“Twovix”Barry J. Kelly
Jason Zurek		Mike McMahanSeptember 7, 2023
322“I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”Megan LloydAaron BurdetteSeptember 7, 2023
333“In the Cradle of Vexilon”Brandon WilliamsBen WallerSeptember 14, 2023
344“Something Borrowed, Something Green”Bob SuarezGrace Parra JanneySeptember 21, 2023
355“Empathological Fallacies”Megan LloydJamie LoftusSeptember 28, 2023
366“Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”Brandon WilliamsCullen CrawfordOctober 5, 2023
377“A Few Badgeys More”Bob SuarezEdgar MomplaisirOctober 12, 2023
388“Caves”Megan LloydBen RodgersOctober 19, 2023
399“The Inner Fight”Brandon WilliamsMike McMahanOctober 26, 2023
4010“Old Friends, New Planets”Bob SuarezMay DarmonNovember 2, 2023
