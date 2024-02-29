Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four Will Release On Blu-ray

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 will be released on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc set from Paramount Home Media arrives on April 16, 2024.
Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
The total run time of Season 4 is 4 hours and 16 minutes. Extra bonus material includes featurettes and audio commentary.
Special Features
- Old Friends
- Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4
- Audio Commentaries
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four is list priced $25.36. Buy on Amazon
Synopsis: In season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.
Season 4 Episodes
|No.
overall
|No. in
season
|Title
|Directed by
|Written by
|Original release date
|31
|1
|“Twovix”
|Barry J. Kelly
Jason Zurek
|Mike McMahan
|September 7, 2023
|32
|2
|“I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee”
|Megan Lloyd
|Aaron Burdette
|September 7, 2023
|33
|3
|“In the Cradle of Vexilon”
|Brandon Williams
|Ben Waller
|September 14, 2023
|34
|4
|“Something Borrowed, Something Green”
|Bob Suarez
|Grace Parra Janney
|September 21, 2023
|35
|5
|“Empathological Fallacies”
|Megan Lloyd
|Jamie Loftus
|September 28, 2023
|36
|6
|“Parth Ferengi’s Heart Place”
|Brandon Williams
|Cullen Crawford
|October 5, 2023
|37
|7
|“A Few Badgeys More”
|Bob Suarez
|Edgar Momplaisir
|October 12, 2023
|38
|8
|“Caves”
|Megan Lloyd
|Ben Rodgers
|October 19, 2023
|39
|9
|“The Inner Fight”
|Brandon Williams
|Mike McMahan
|October 26, 2023
|40
|10
|“Old Friends, New Planets”
|Bob Suarez
|May Darmon
|November 2, 2023