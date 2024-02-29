Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four Will Release On Blu-ray

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 4 will be released on Blu-ray Disc. The 2-disc set from Paramount Home Media arrives on April 16, 2024.

Episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The total run time of Season 4 is 4 hours and 16 minutes. Extra bonus material includes featurettes and audio commentary.

Special Features

Old Friends

Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4

Audio Commentaries

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season Four is list priced $25.36.

Synopsis: In season four of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

Season 4 Episodes