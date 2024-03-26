Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movies & Shows Mar. 26, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movies & Shows Mar. 26, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Wednesday Season 1 Blu-ray
To Die For 4k UHD Criterion 600px
Berserk Complete 1997 TV Series Blu-ray
The Iron Claw (2023) Blu-ray
Amélie Blu-ray SteelBook Sony Pictures Entertainment
All Ladies Do It 4k Blu-ray
The Warriors 4k UHD Special Edition

It’s the last week in March 2024 but the month will not end before a batch of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray titles arrive online and in stores. Let’s start with new 4k Blu-rays including Gus Van Sant’s To Die For (1995) starring Nicole Kidman that has been restored and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR. And, Number #43 in the Paramount Presents label is Primal Fear (1996) which includes a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copy of the restored film.

On Blu-ray, A24’s The Iron Claw hits stores in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. Sony Pictures Classics’ Amélie (2001) arrives in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. From Warner Bros., Netflix Original Series “Wednesday” on Blu-ray and DVD includes all 8 episodes from the first season. And, Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series compiles all 25 episodes in HD with the original Japanese language and English subtitles alongside the original English dub.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movies Mar. 26, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Box Sets
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Tom-Clancys-Jack-Ryan-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
apple-tv-plus-free-movies-4k-dolby-vision-atmos-april-2024

Apple TV+ adds some great movies in 4k, Dolby Vision &...

HD Report - 0
Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Bob Marley: One Love Releasing On Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0