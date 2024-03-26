New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movies & Shows Mar. 26, 2024

It’s the last week in March 2024 but the month will not end before a batch of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray titles arrive online and in stores. Let’s start with new 4k Blu-rays including Gus Van Sant’s To Die For (1995) starring Nicole Kidman that has been restored and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR. And, Number #43 in the Paramount Presents label is Primal Fear (1996) which includes a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copy of the restored film.
On Blu-ray, A24’s The Iron Claw hits stores in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy. Sony Pictures Classics’ Amélie (2001) arrives in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. From Warner Bros., Netflix Original Series “Wednesday” on Blu-ray and DVD includes all 8 episodes from the first season. And, Berserk The Complete 1997 TV Series compiles all 25 episodes in HD with the original Japanese language and English subtitles alongside the original English dub.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movies Mar. 26, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Burial Ground (1981) Severin
- Night of the Blood Monster aka “The Bloody Judge” (1970) Blue Underground
- North Dallas Forty (1979) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- Paint Your Wagon (1969) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- Patrick (1978) Powerhouse Films
- Phase IV (1974) Vinegar Syndrome
- Primal Fear (1996) Paramount Presents #43
- Snapshot “The Day After Halloween” (1979) Powerhouse
- The Bat Woman “La Mujer Murciélago” (1968) Powerhouse
- The Warriors (1979) Special Edition Arrow Video
- To Die For (1995) Criterion Collection
2k Blu-ray
- All Ladies Do It (1993) Cult Epics
- Amélie (2001) SteelBook
- Berserk Complete 1997 TV Series
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
- The Iron Claw (2023) Lionsgate
