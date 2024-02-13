HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Iron Claw Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital
Blu-ray DiscNews

The Iron Claw Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Iron Claw (2023) Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

When will The Iron Claw be released for home viewing?

A24’s The Iron Claw premiered in US theaters on December 22, 2023. The movie was written and directed by Sean Durkin and stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. The Iron Claw earned $38.3 million at the box office on a 38.3 million budget.

The Iron Claw will first release in home media formats including Digital HD and 4k UHD on Feb. 13, 2024. The movie costs $19.99 in Digital 4k/HDR from Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and other digital resellers.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Iron Claw will first be available on March 26, 2024. See on Amazon

Since there is no 4k Blu-ray release at this time, the Digital 4k UHD format is the only way to see the movie in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. In addition, select digital services offer Dolby Atmos audio (Apple TV, Vudu).

Byline: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Previous article
How To Watch ‘Past Lives’ At Home and in the Best Quality (4k, HDR, Atmos)
Next article
Amazon Now Charges For Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos (Unless You Upgrade to Ad-Free)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Prime-Video-Upgrade-2024

Amazon Now Charges For Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos (Unless You...

HD Report - 0
Past Lives movie still A24

How To Watch ‘Past Lives’ At Home and in the Best...

HD Report - 0
English SDH, Spanish, and French

Poor Things Release Dates & Details On Blu-ray, DVD, 4k &...

HD Report - 0