To Die For (1995) starring Nicole Kidman restored & remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

Gus Van Sant’s “To Die For” (1995) starring Nicole Kidman has been restored and remastered with Dolby Vision HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as Blu-ray. The new presentation was approved by Gus Van Sant and Director of Photography Eric Alan Edwards, and features a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Bonus features include audio commentary featuring Van Sant, Edwards, and editor Curtiss Clayton, deleted scenes, trailer, and essay by film critic Jessica Kiang.

“To Die For” (1995) is priced $27.99 (Blu-ray) and $34.99 (4k Blu-ray) on Amazon.

Description: The all-American obsession with celebrity turns monstrous in this deliciously subversive (and disturbingly prescient) satire of our television-mediated, true-crime-obsessed age. In a career breakthrough, Nicole Kidman delivers a diabolical deconstruction of the girl next door as a local TV weather reporter whose perfectly perky facade belies a murderous heart, as her ruthless pursuit of fame ensnares three disaffected teens in a sordid, tabloid-ready scandal. Deftly deploying shifting perspectives, faux-documentary interviews, and a supporting cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix, Matt Dillon, and Casey Affleck, director Gus Van Sant adds provocative layers of meaning to this darkly funny examination of suburban sociopathy.