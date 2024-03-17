New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Mar. 19, 2024

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc for the week of March 19, 2024. There are a bunch of restored/remastered titles releasing on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies including Changing Lanes, Child’s Play, Dark Water, K-19: The Widowmaker, The Manchurian Candidate, and Witness.

The Ring Collection finally arrives on 4k Blu-ray after several months of delay, featuring American franchise titles The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) – Theatrical & Unrated, and Rings (2017).

On Blu-ray Disc, USA Network’s Suits: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc collection from Universal with 9 seasons and 134 episodes. Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour arrives on Blu-ray in 2-disc edition from BBC. And,

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Mar. 19, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc releases.