New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Mar. 19, 2024

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc for the week of March 19, 2024. There are a bunch of restored/remastered titles releasing on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies including Changing Lanes, Child’s Play, Dark Water, K-19: The Widowmaker, The Manchurian Candidate, and Witness.
The Ring Collection finally arrives on 4k Blu-ray after several months of delay, featuring American franchise titles The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) – Theatrical & Unrated, and Rings (2017).
On Blu-ray Disc, USA Network’s Suits: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc collection from Universal with 9 seasons and 134 episodes. Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour arrives on Blu-ray in 2-disc edition from BBC. And,
4k Blu-ray
- Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Changing Lanes (2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- Child’s Play (2019) – Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Dark Water (2002) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Dark Water (2002) Limited Edition Arrow Video Exclusive
- K-19: The Widowmaker Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004) Kino Lorber
- The Ring Collection 4k UHD/HD Scream Studios
- Witness (1989) Standard Special Edition
Blu-ray Disc
- Appaloosa (2008) Re-release
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Carrie (2013) Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Changing Lanes (2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- Child’s Play (2019) – Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Dark Water (2002) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour – BBC
- K-19: The Widowmaker Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
- Lynch/Oz – Janus Contemporaries
- Rent-A-Cop (1988) Kino Lorber
- Suits: The Complete Series 34-disc Edition
- Target (1985) Kino Lorber
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- The Runner (1984) The Criterion Collection
- Urusei Yatsura Season 1 & 2 Collection 4-disc Edition Image Entertainment
