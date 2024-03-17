Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Mar. 19, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Mar. 19, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Suits: The Complete Series Blu-ray
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4k Blu-ray
The Ring Collection 4k Blu-ray
Witness 4k UHD Standard Edition
Carrie 2013 - Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD
Doctor Who - The Daleks in Colour Blu-ray

Here’s what’s new on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc for the week of March 19, 2024. There are a bunch of restored/remastered titles releasing on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies including Changing Lanes, Child’s Play, Dark Water, K-19: The Widowmaker, The Manchurian Candidate, and Witness.

The Ring Collection finally arrives on 4k Blu-ray after several months of delay, featuring American franchise titles The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) – Theatrical & Unrated, and Rings (2017).

On Blu-ray Disc, USA Network’s Suits: The Complete Series arrives in a 34-disc collection from Universal with 9 seasons and 134 episodes. Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour arrives on Blu-ray in 2-disc edition from BBC. And,

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Mar. 19, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc releases.

Previous article
Suits: The Complete Series Compiles 9 Seasons On Blu-ray + Bonus Features
Next article
Classic Western “High Noon” (1952) Has Been Remastered In 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
High Noon 1952 4k UHD alt cover 1

Classic Western “High Noon” (1952) Has Been Remastered In 4k with...

HD Report - 0
Suits: The Complete Series Blu-ray

Suits: The Complete Series Compiles 9 Seasons On Blu-ray + Bonus...

HD Report - 0
Witness 4k UHD Standard Edition

Witness (1985) 4k remaster will be released in Standard UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0