Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Is Now Available In Limited Edition Blu-ray

Bleach – Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – Part 1 is now available on Blu-ray Disc including a 2-disc Limited Edition. The physical media editions from Viz Media were released on March 26, 2024, from Viz Media with 13 episodes from the first season.

Episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Blu-ray Disc are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Sound is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 and Japanese: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0.

The total run time of this edition is 300 minutes. The Limited Edition Blu-ray edition includes a full-color book and alternate slipcover.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Part 1 is priced $37.99 (Blu-ray) and $73.88 (Limited Edition Blu-ray). View on Amazon

The first season of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War aired on TV Tokyo from October to December, 2022. The series (also known as Bleach: The Blood Warfare) are based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo and a sequel to the Bleach anime series that aired from from October 2004 to March 2012.

Description: As Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, come under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declare war against the Soul Reapers with the following message: “Five days from now, the Soul Society will be annihilated by the Wandenreich.” The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years are finally brought to light. All things must come to an end—as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!