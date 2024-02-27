HomeBlu-ray DiscAmélie (2001) Will Release In This Blu-ray SteelBook Ediiton
Amélie (2001) Will Release In This Blu-ray SteelBook Ediiton

Amélie (2001) Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures Classics will release the 2001 film Amélie in a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on March 26, 2024. The movie was previously restored in 2k to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. We’re hoping a 4k restoration and Ultra HD Blu-ray release will be announced in the near future.

  • The romantic French favorite returns as a Blu-ray SteelBook
  • Includes an all-new look back with director Jean-Pierre Jeunet

The Amélie Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $31.99 on Amazon.

Synopsis: Quiet and reserved, Amelie Poulin spends her days as a waitress at a Paris cafe and entertains herself by playing kindhearted practical jokes on her father and her neighbors, finding love in the meantime.

Description: Amélie (Audrey Tatou), the heroine of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s award-winning whimsical romance, is no ordinary young woman. A waitress in a Montmartre, Paris bar, Amélie observes people and lets her imagination roam free. One day, she suddenly finds her purpose in life: to solve other people’s problems. We follow her around a lovingly and vividly photographed Paris of saturated colors, as she engineers offbeat solutions to better her deserving co-workers, relatives and neighbors’ lives…Among them the concierge who spends her day sipping port while communing with a stuffed dog; Georgette, the hypochondriac newsdealer; and the “glass man”, who lives vicariously through a Renoir reproduction. Amélie’s mission to help others is rudely interrupted when she meets a strange, off-beat young man, Nino Quincampoix (Mathieu Kassovitz), who captures her interest, and sets her on a misson to do accomplish something for herself…in the most charming and complicated way possible.

Warner Bros. Releases 1st Movie Trailer For Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga
