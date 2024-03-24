Wednesday: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

Wednesday: Season 1 Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

[Updated: March 24, 2024] The first season of the Netflix Original Series “Wednesday” will be released on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Warner Bros. on March 26. 2024. The season consists of 8 episodes (a total of 389 minutes) that premiered in streaming digital formats on November 23, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of “Wednesday” is presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Wednesday: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray Disc is priced $19.99 (List: $24.95) and DVD $19.99 on Amazon.

“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, and Riki Lindhome. The series was directed by James Marshall and written by Charles Addams, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar.

On Netflix, “Wednesday” streams in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos. See more shows and movies that stream in 4k on Netflix.

Logline: Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.

Description: From the creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (“Smallville”), and director Tim Burton (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice), the kooky and spooky first season of “Wednesday,” the TV series based on Wednesday Addams of the iconic Addams Family, which streams on Netflix and is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, comes to DVD and Blu-ray March 26, 2024. “Wednesday” Season One will be available to purchase online and in-store from major retailers.

Synopsis: “Wednesday” is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

