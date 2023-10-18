Home4k Blu-rayYoung Guns (1988) Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10...
Young Guns (1988) Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos

Christopher Cain’s Young Guns (1988) has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray celebrating its 35th anniversary. The 2-disc combo edition from Lionsgate with Blu-ray and Digital Code arrives on December 5, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack has been remixed/upgraded in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1, and is also offered in LPCM 2.0. Subitles are provided in English, English SDH, and Spanish.

Young Guns (1988) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital is priced $34.99 on Amazon.

Young Guns (1988) stars Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, Casey Siemaszko. The film was written by John Fusco and produced by Morgan Creek Productions. Young Guns was distributed by 20th Century Fox and earned $56M on a $11M budget.

Synopsis: The year is 1878, Lincoln County. John Tunstall, a British ranch owner, hires six rebellious boys as “regulators” to protect his ranch against the ruthless Santa Fe Ring. When Tunstall is killed in an ambush, the Regulators, led by the wild-tempered Billy the Kid (Estevez), declare war on the Ring. As their vendetta turns into a bloody rampage, they are branded outlaws, becoming the objects of the largest manhunt in Western history.

