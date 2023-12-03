HomeBlu-ray DiscNorthern Exposure: The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray Disc
Northern Exposure: The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

Northern Exposure - The Complete Series Blu-ray
“Northern Exposure: The Complete Series” is releasing on Blu-ray Disc on December 5, 2023. The 6-season show that aired on CBS from 1990 to 1995 consists of a total of 110 episodes that have all been remastered in HD (1080p).

Along with all the episodes and a total run time of 5,091 minutes, bonus features include deleted scenes, unexposed footage, lost storylines, and documentary footage.

The “Northern Exposure: The Complete Series” 24-disc Blu-ray box set from Universal is priced $89.98 (List: $99.98) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Unexposed Footage
  • Lost Storylines
  • Documentary Footage

Description: The Northern Lights shine brighter than ever in Northern Exposure: The Complete Series! This Emmy Award-winning series is a remarkable blend of quirky humor and heartwarming storytelling. Join Dr. Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow), Maggie (Janine Turner), Chris (John Corbett) and the rest of the beloved residents of Cicely, Alaska, as they show how life in a small, arctic town can bring big laughs and heartwarming adventures. Includes all 110 episodes from all six seasons and hours of bonus!

PlayStation 5 Owners Losing All 'Purchased' Discovery Shows Dec. 31
