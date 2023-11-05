Home4k Blu-rayIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/4k UHD Release Date, Exclusives,...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/4k UHD Release Date, Exclusives, & Details

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ultimate Collector's Edition
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Disney has finally announced the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will arrive in stores on December 5, 2023 in several editions including retailer exclusives from Best Buy and Walmart.

The standard Ultimate Collector’s Edition (pictured above) as well as Best Buy and Walmart exclusives include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy along with bonus features. The standard Blu-ray edition includes a Digital Code as well as bonus features.

On 4k Blu-ray, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (Dolby Vision TBD). The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

The HD Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

Bonus features include several “Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” featurettes as well as an exclusive “score-only” version of the movie from composer John Williams that allows viewers to hear the isolated track.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ultimate Collector’s Edition is priced $31.49 (List: $39.99) and Blu-ray $25.89 (List: $34.99) on Amazon. See below for other editions.

Bonus Features

  • Chapter 1 – Prologue –Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!
  • Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.
  • Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!
  • Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!
  • Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital specs
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/Digital specs
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Best Buy SteelBook

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Best Buy SteelBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Best Buy SteelBook

Walmart Exclusive

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Walmart Exclusive
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Walmart Exclusive

Synopsis: Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther).

Description: From Academy Award®–nominated writer-director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema’s greatest heroes. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time for a “rip-roaring adventure” (Maureen Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) full of “exciting action, wonderful banter and fantastic twists and turns” (Germain Lussier, IO9).

Article updated with additional details. Original publish date Oct. 10, 2023.

Previous article
Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-channel Wireless Atmos/DTS:X Surround Sound System 25% Off
Next article
Netflix anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 printed in Limited Edition Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition

Netflix anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 printed...

HD Report - 0
Sony-HT-A9-7.1.4-surround-system

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-channel Wireless Atmos/DTS:X Surround Sound System 25% Off

DealFinder - 0
Fargo 4k UHD slipcover

2x Oscar-winner Fargo is getting released on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby...

HD Report - 0