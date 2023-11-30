Titanic’s 25th Anniversary 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Bonus Features & Collectibles Detailed  

Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/Digital Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) is releasing in this 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition on December 5, 2023. The newly remastered presentation of the 11x Oscar-winning film features Dolby Vision/HDR10 and a new Dolby Atmos immersive soundtrack.

The Collector’s Edition includes a hardcover book with photos and text about the making of the movie, sheet music for “My Heart Will Go On”, movie prop reproductions, a detailed schematic blueprint inspired by the actual ship, and more (see details below).

In addition, 15 hours of bonus features are included on the Blu-ray Disc (not in 4k) with two new extras titled “Titanic: Stories From The Heart” and “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron,” plus fan poster art. See full details below.

The 2-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes one BD-100 and one BD-50 containing the Bonus Features, plus a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Titanic is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio, as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Other audio formats include English Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

4k UHD Collector’s Edition

TITANIC will also debut in a Limited-Edition Collector’s Boxed Set that’s a must-have for fans and perfect for gift giving. This spectacular set includes all of the above along with the following exclusive collectibles in an elegant slipcase:

A hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film’s most iconic scenes

A detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes

Movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal

Sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit “My Heart Will Go On”

Synopsis: Experience James Cameron’s Titanic, the global box office phenomenon and winner of 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture (1997). Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet light up the screen in this unforgettable tale of forbidden love and courage set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” Titanic.

Titanic is considered one of the most successful films of all time, earning $2.257B at the worldwide box office on a $200M budget. The movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures in the US and 20th Century Fox internationally. James Cameron directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

4k Blu-ray Disc

Director Commentary by James Cameron

Cast and Crew Commentary

Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall

2k Blu-ray Disc

TITANIC: Stories From the Heart—NEW! – Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos and behind-the-scenes moments.

TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron – James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.

Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW! – Jon Landau introduces a series of behind-the-scenes segments showcasing the making of TITANIC.

Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW! – Jon Landau shares an inside glimpse into the marketing of TITANIC with a story of how a 4-minute trailer overseen by the filmmakers was delivered to theatres, instead of the original “action” trailer.

Fan Poster Art—NEW!

Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron

Additional Behind-the-Scenes

Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron

$200,000,001: A Ship’s Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)

Videomatics

Visual Effects

Music Video “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

Still Galleries

4k Blu-ray Standard Edition