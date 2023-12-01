Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two Releasing On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Limited SteelBooks [Updated]

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Like the first season, Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two will be released in physical media editions including Blu-ray, Blu-ray SteelBook, and 4k UHD SteelBook.

Only this time, the 4k UHD version will be available simultaneously with 1080p Blu-ray and DVD instead of months later. In effect, all disc editions will arrive in stores on December 5, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, episodes of ‘Strange New Worlds’ are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Special Features

Producing Props (Featurette)

The Costumes Closet (Featurette)

The Gorn (Featurette)

Singing In Space (Featurette)

Exploring New Worlds (Featurette)

Deleted/Extended/Alternate Scenes

Prices

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two 4k Blu-ray standard edition is priced $50.99 and the SteelBook $49.99 (List: $59.99) on Amazon.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two HD Blu-ray standard edition is priced $34.95 (List: $43.99) and SteelBook $39.95 (List: $51.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook

4k Blu-ray “Standard” Edition

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Blu-ray

Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Blu-ray SteelBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Blu-ray SteelBook

Blu-ray “Standard” Edition

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One Blu-ray

