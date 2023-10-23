Point Break (1991) starring Patrick Swayze & Keanu Reeves has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR [Updated]

Kathryn Bigelow’s classic action film Point Break (1991) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. On physical media, the film will arrive December 5th in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Shout Select” label.
The 2-disc edition which includes a 4k BD-66 and HD BD-50 will be available in a standard plastic case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy in the US.
On 4k Blu-ray, Point Break is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The English soundtrack is formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
Special Features
4k Blu-ray
- NEW 4k Restoration of the film from an interpositive (2023)
- NEW Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the film
2k Blu-ray
- NEW 4k Restoration of the film from an interpositive (2023)
- Additional Scenes
- Four Featurettes
- Theatrical Trailer
- Optional English SDH subtitles for the man feature
Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition is priced $29.95 (List: $39.95) (Amazon) and SteelBook $33.99 (Best Buy).
Produced on a budget of $24M, Point Break (1991) was distributed by 20th Century Fox in the US and earned $103.5M at the box office. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.
Description: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty.
Article updated with bonus features and specs. Original publish date Oct. 6, 2023.