Point Break (1991) starring Patrick Swayze & Keanu Reeves has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR [Updated]

Point Break 1991- Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray Shout Select
Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Kathryn Bigelow’s classic action film Point Break (1991) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR. On physical media, the film will arrive December 5th in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Shout Select” label.

The 2-disc edition which includes a 4k BD-66 and HD BD-50 will be available in a standard plastic case edition and Limited Edition SteelBook from Best Buy in the US.

On 4k Blu-ray, Point Break is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR. The English soundtrack is formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray

  • NEW 4k Restoration of the film from an interpositive (2023)
  • NEW Dolby Vision/HDR presentation of the film

2k Blu-ray

  • NEW 4k Restoration of the film from an interpositive (2023)
  • Additional Scenes
  • Four Featurettes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for the man feature

Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition is priced $29.95 (List: $39.95) (Amazon) and SteelBook $33.99 (Best Buy).

Produced on a budget of $24M, Point Break (1991) was distributed by 20th Century Fox in the US and earned $103.5M at the box office. The film was directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by W. Peter Iliff, starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

Description: After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty.

Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector's Edition SteelBook
Point Break (1991) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition SteelBook Best Buy

Article updated with bonus features and specs. Original publish date Oct. 6, 2023.

Previous article
A Haunting in Venice Release Dates Revealed On Hulu, Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Next article
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 24, 2023
