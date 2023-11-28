WandaVision, The Sandman, Street Fighter II Movie, & More Physical Media Releases Tues. Nov. 28

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 28 and there are plenty of exciting physical media releases to tell you about. Let’s start with Disney’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of WandaVision: Season One. Each edition contains all nine episodes along with bonus features and concept cards.
The first season of Netflix Original Series The Sandman arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both formats include all 11 episodes along with bonus material and audio in immersive Dolby Atmos.
Arrow Video has packaged three versions of Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2015) in a 2-disc edition that presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for the first time. Street Fighter II The Animated Movie (1994) has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Discotek Media.
On Blu-ray, Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice releases in a single-disc edition with Digital Code and deleted scenes.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 28, 2023
- Barbarella (1968) Limited Edition Arrow
- Blackhat (2015) Collector’s Edition Arrow Video
- Death Wish (2018) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- Street Fighter II The Animated Movie (1994) Discotek Media
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) Collector’ Edition Shout! Factory
- The Monster Squad (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 35th Anniversary SteelBook
- The Sandman: The Complete First Season Warner Bros.
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) Limited Edition Arrow
- WandaVision: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook
Blu-ray Disc
- A Haunting in Venice (2023) 20th Century Studios
- Barbarella (1968) Limited Edition Arrow
- Blackhat (2015) Collector’s Edition Arrow Video
- East End Hustle (1976) 2-Disc Edition Canadian Int’L Pics
- Death Wish (2018) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Yuria, The Legend of Toki
- Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe 6-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Set Arrow
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) Collector’ Edition Shout! Factory
- The Bullet Train (1975) English Dubs, Native Japanese
- The Conformist (1970) 4k restoration
- The Last Tycoon (1976)
- The Sandman: The Complete First Season Warner Bros.
- The Monster Squad (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Lorber
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 35th Anniversary SteelBook
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) Limited Edition Arrow
- WandaVision: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook
