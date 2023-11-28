Home4k Blu-rayWandaVision, The Sandman, Street Fighter II Movie, & More Physical Media Releases...
WandaVision, The Sandman, Street Fighter II Movie, & More Physical Media Releases Tues. Nov. 28

Nov. 28, 2023

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 28 and there are plenty of exciting physical media releases to tell you about. Let’s start with Disney’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of WandaVision: Season One. Each edition contains all nine episodes along with bonus features and concept cards.

The first season of Netflix Original Series The Sandman arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both formats include all 11 episodes along with bonus material and audio in immersive Dolby Atmos.

Arrow Video has packaged three versions of Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2015) in a 2-disc edition that presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for the first time. Street Fighter II The Animated Movie (1994) has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Discotek Media.

On Blu-ray, Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice releases in a single-disc edition with Digital Code and deleted scenes.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 28, 2023

Nov. 28, 2023

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Street Fighter II The Animated Movie Restored On 4k UHD Blu-ray with HDR10
