WandaVision, The Sandman, Street Fighter II Movie, & More Physical Media Releases Tues. Nov. 28

It’s Tuesday, Nov. 28 and there are plenty of exciting physical media releases to tell you about. Let’s start with Disney’s 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions of WandaVision: Season One. Each edition contains all nine episodes along with bonus features and concept cards.

The first season of Netflix Original Series The Sandman arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both formats include all 11 episodes along with bonus material and audio in immersive Dolby Atmos.

Arrow Video has packaged three versions of Michael Mann’s Blackhat (2015) in a 2-disc edition that presents the film in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for the first time. Street Fighter II The Animated Movie (1994) has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray for the first time from Discotek Media.

On Blu-ray, Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice releases in a single-disc edition with Digital Code and deleted scenes.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 28, 2023

Nov. 28, 2023

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.