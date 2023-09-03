Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & Limited Edition SteelBook with Exclusive Bonus Features [Updated]

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The Paramount+ Original Series ended its third and final season on April 20, 2023, where the show streams in HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby 5.1 audio.

The Final Season will be available on Sept. 5, 2023, in Limited Edition SteelBook as well as standard plastic case edition with slipcover. Bonus features include 3 exclusive featurettes, exclusive deleted scenes, and an exclusive gag reel among other extras with the physical media release.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with optional subtitles in English SDH and French.

Special Features

The Gang’s All Here – Featurette (Exclusive)

The Making of the Last Generation – Featurette (Exclusive)

Audio Commentary on select episodes (Exclusive)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive)

Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Rebuilding the Enterprise-D – Featurette

Villainous Vadic – Featurette

Picard: The Final Season Q&A

Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season is priced $34.96 (List: $43.99) in standard Blu-ray/Slipcover packaging and $50.99 for the Limited Edition SteelBook on Amazon.

Limited Edition SteelBook

Here’s a look at Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season in Limited Edition SteelBook case from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series

Star Trek: Picard: The Final Season arrives simultaneously with Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series in an 8-disc set from Paramount with over 7 hours of bonus features.

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection

The Final Season is also included in Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection, a 54-disc Blu-ray set arriving on October 17, 2023, from Paramount Home Media. The collection includes all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation CBS television series, the four Star Trek: The Next Generation motion pictures, and three seasons of Star Trek: Picard from Paramount+.

What About 4k?

Unfortunately, Star Trek: Picard does not stream in 4k so a 4k Blu-ray disc will not be released at this time. Interestingly enough though, the series does stream with Dolby Vision HDR in 1080p resolution on Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery (from Season 4) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds both stream in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision, and, ‘Strange New Worlds’ is the first of the TV franchise to be offered on 4k Blu-ray). See more 4k on Paramount+.

Note: This article has been updated with bonus features and new info. Original publish date: June 17, 2023.