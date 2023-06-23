Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD on September 5, 2023. The Paramount+ Original Series has been packaged in a 9-disc edition that contains all 30 episodes plus over 7 hours of special features.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH and French.

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series 8-disc Blu-ray edition is listed at $69.99, while the DVD carries an MSRP of $58.99. (Shop on Amazon)

The release of Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD coincides with the disc editions of Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season which brings the 3-season series to a conclusion.