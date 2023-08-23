Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series releasing on Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

[Updated 8/23/23] Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series is releasing on Blu-ray & DVD on September 5, 2023. The Paramount+ Original Series has been packaged in 9-disc editions that contain all 30 episodes of the show plus over 7 hours of special features.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Star Trek: Picard are presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 (16×9) widescreen aspect ratio. The English audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The audio is also provided in Dolby Digital 5.1 in multiple languages including German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Japanese. Subtitles are provided in English SDH (Seasons 1 & 3) and multiple languages (Season 2).

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series 9-disc Blu-ray edition is priced $59.99 (List $69.99) and the DVD is priced $49.95 (List: $58.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

Story Logs

Deleted Scenes

Commentaries

Featurettes

Gag Reels

The release of Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD coincides with the Blu-ray Disc and DVD editions of Star Trek: Picard – The Final Season which brings the 3-season series to a conclusion.

In addition, Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection 54-disc Blu-ray set arrives on October 17, 2023, with all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation CBS television series, the four Star Trek: The Next Generation motion pictures, and three seasons of Star Trek: Picard from Paramount+.

