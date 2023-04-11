Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection On Sale

HomeBlu-ray DiscStar Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series Blu-ray Collection On Sale
Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for $134.75 (List Price: $160.99) from Amazon. That’s a 16% discount off the huge boxed set from Paramount Home Media!

The 41-disc edition (a reissue from a previous edition) includes all seven seasons of the beloved Star Trek TV series that aired from 1987 to 1994 on CBS. The total run time of this Blu-ray collection is approximately 8,076 minutes.

Episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in 24-bit English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels with subtitles in multiple languages that include English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

This edition of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series on Blu-ray was released in Sept. 2022. The previous edition was released in June 2016 but is now only available through third parties.

